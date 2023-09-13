UP T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 27`

Kashi Rudras have qualified for the UP T20 2023 playoffs after beating Lucknow Falcons by 9 wickets. In the other UP T20 match, Kanpur Superstars won against Gorakhpur Lions by 37 runs. Meeru Mavericks, Noida Super Kings, and Lucknow Falcons are the other teams to move on to the next stage.

Kashi Rudras beat Lucknow Falcons by 9 wickets

Shaurya Singh and Harsha Tyagi led the foundation for Lucknow Falcons as they batted first to set a target of 143 runs for Kashi Rudras. Shaurya Singh scored 52 off 32 deliveries while Harsha Tyagi added 21-ball 31. The middle-order however failed miserably except for Ali Zafar who added 31 runs off 17 balls at the end. Lucknow Falcons scored 142/9 in 20 overs. Atal Bihari-Rai produced a match-winning spell as he scalped 6 wickets conceding 27 runs in four overs. Bobby Yadav was the other bowler who starred with 3-20 in three overs. In response, Kashi Rudra's opener Karan Sharma scored an unbeaten 81 off 49 deliveries as Shivam Bansal did the rest of the job with 33* off 18. The Rudras won the match by 9 wickets.

Kanpur Superstars beat Gorakhpur Lions

In the 27th match of the ongoing UP T20 2023, Kanpur Superstars scored a daunting 212 for the loss of 4 wickets. Sameer Rizvi, the captain led the way with 49-ball 104. There were handy contributions from Rahul Rajpal (33), Adarsh Singh (23), and Ansh Yadav (28*). Amid the run-fest, Shivam Sharma gave away just 25 runs in his four overs to claim one wicket. Sparsh Jain took 2-33. During the chase, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav from Gorakhpur Lions scored a half-century from 27 deliveries and Abhishek Goswami scored 41. But nothing helped much. From 142/4 the Lions were reduced to 156/6 in no time. Eventually, their innings ended at 175/7. Kartikeya Yadav and jasmer Dhankar claimed 2 wickets each.

UP T20 2023 Updated Points Table

Meerut Mavericks are leading the points table with 13 points from nine matches. Noida Super Kings have the same points from nine matches with Meerut Mavericks enjoying a better NRR (+0.884). Lucknow Falcons are in third place with 10 points from four wins and three defeats. Kashi Rudras have managed to remain in fourth place followed by their massive win and qualified for the playoffs along with the top three. Kanpur Superstars and Gorakhpur Lions finish at the fifth and sixth position respectively.