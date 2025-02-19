UPW vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number six of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 19. UPW are currently in the last position in the points table, with one loss and a net run rate of -0.850. DC are in fourth place, with one win, one loss and a run rate of -0.882.

Led by all-rounder Deepti Sharma, UP Warriorz began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat to Gujarat Giants (GG) in Vadodara. Batting first, UPW were held to 143-9, with skipper Deepti top-scoring with 39 off 27 balls. With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone impressed with 2-16, but Gujarat Giants cruised to victory.

After registering a two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals suffered an eight-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Batting first, Delhi came up with an extremely disappointing effort and were bowled out for 141. RCB cantered home in the chase in 16.2 overs.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals have an impressive 3-1 lead over UP Warriorz in the head-to-head battle in the WPL. DC beat UPW in three consecutive matches before the latter registered their first win in the 2024 edition.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

As mentioned above, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals have met four times in the WPL. Delhi beat the Warriorz by 42 runs and five wickets in 2023 and crushed them by nine wickets when the teams met for the first time in 2024.

In the second meeting between the two sides in 2024, UPW registered a one-run win as Deepti scored 59 off 48 and then claimed a hat-trick to finish with 4-19.

Here's a summary of the four UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals games in the Women’s Premier League:

UPW (138/8) beat DC (137) by 1 run, March 8, 2024

DC (123/1) beat UPW (119/9) by 9 wickets, February 26, 2024

DC (142/5) beat UPW (138/6) by 5 wickets, March 21, 2023

DC (211/4) beat UPW (169/5) by 42 runs, March 07, 2023

