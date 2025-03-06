UPW vs MI, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

UP Warriorz (UPW) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6. UPW are last in the points table, having accumulated only four points from six matches at a net run rate of -0.786. As for MI, they are third, with six points from five games and a net run rate of +0.166.

UP Warriorz have had another disappointing season. They have lost four out of six matches. In their last two games, they have been hammered by eight wickets and 81 runs respectively, severely denting their chances of making it to the playoffs. To have even a slim chance of finishing in the top three, they need to win their next two games by big margins and hope other results go their way.

Mumbai Indians' stay at the top of the points table was a short one as they suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). MI need to win two of their remaining three games to confirm a place in the WPL playoffs. They would ideally like to win all three as it would give them a chance of finishing on top of the points table and qualifying directly for the final.

UPW vs MI, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, live action of the match can be followed on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The UPW vs MI clash will get underway at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, while the live coverage will start at 6:30 PM IST.

UPW vs MI, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the UPW vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match can be watched on JioHotstar. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

UPW vs MI: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have crossed paths six times in the WPL, with MI having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Mumbai got the better of the Warriorz by eight wickets when the teams met in the first half of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

