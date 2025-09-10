Varun Chakaravarthy strikes in his first over to dismiss Muhammad Zohaib for 2 in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made an instant impact, dismissing United Arab Emirates (UAE) batter Muhammad Zohaib in his very first over of the Asia Cup 2025 clash. The match is being played on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the fifth over of UAE’s innings. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a fuller delivery, which Zohaib tried to play across the line. However, the ball kicked up on him, taking the left-hander’s thick edge. Kuldeep Yadav, positioned at backward point, ran back and held on to a safe catch, giving Chakaravarthy a wicket in his very first over.Watch the dismissal here:Muhammad Zohaib managed just two runs from five balls. His dismissal left UAE struggling at 29/2 after 4.4 overs.IND strike twice in the powerplay after opting to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 game against UAEIndia skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. UAE opener Alishan Sharafu got off to a promising start, scoring 22 from 16 deliveries as the team moved to 25 after three overs. Jasprit Bumrah struck the first blow for the Men in Blue in the fourth over, cleaning up Sharafu with a yorker for 22 off 17. Varun Chakaravarthy then followed up in the very next over, dismissing Muhammad Zohaib for just two.Captain Muhammad Waseem then counterattacked in the sixth over, smashing three boundaries. By the end of the powerplay, UAE stood at 41/2, with Waseem on 16 and Rahul Chopra yet to open his account.Playing XIs of both sides:India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.