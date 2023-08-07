"Very surprising, especially with Chahal not bowling his fourth over" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India losing the plot in the death overs during 2nd T20I 

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer reflected on Hardik Pandya's bowling choices in the death overs of the second T20I against the West Indies on Sunday. The Men in Blue lost the contest by two wickets, giving the hosts a near-unassailable 2-0 advantage in the five-match series.

India looked all but out of the contest after Nicholas Pooran's excellent fifty. However, West Indies lost three wickets in the 16th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, bringing India back into business. However, the leg-spinner, despite brilliant figures of 2-19 off his three overs was not brought back into the attack.

Skipper Hardik Pandya switched to seam in the dying stages of the innings. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph dealt with the pressure well and helped West Indies cross the line with seven balls to spare.

Wasim Jaffer admitted that he was surprised by Hardik Pandya's decision to not give Chahal the 18th over.

"Very surprising, especially with Chahal not bowling his fourth over, and even Axar Patel not bowling during that period. So, very surprised," he said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I thought he will bowl the 18th over, but he should have at least bowled the 19th over, definitely," Jaffer continued.

Arshdeep Singh, who was given the ball in the 18th over, conceded nine runs and finished with figures of 1-34 off his four overs. With 12 runs required off 12 deliveries, Mukesh Kumar bowled the penultimate over and was hit for two boundaries to bring the contest to an end.

"He is definitely one of the best batters going around right now" - Wasim Jaffer on Nicholas Pooran

Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has been a thorn in Team India's flesh in the series so far. He missed the three-match ODI series along with Jason Holder.

Pooran played an instrumental role in MI New York's triumph in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. He struck a century in the final and has carried the form into the ongoing T20I series as well.

Branding Pooran as one of the best batters in the world against spin, Jaffer said:

"Without a doubt. With the kind of form and confidence that he is in at the moment, he is definitely one of the best batters going around right now."

Axar Patel had to endure Pooran's counter-attack in the powerplay in the series opener, where he scored 40 runs. In the second T20I, the left-handed batter came into bat with the score reading 2-2 in the first over. He ended up scoring 67 runs off 40 deliveries and was adjudged player of the match for his efforts.

The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.