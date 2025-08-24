Veteran Team India batter of 103 Tests announces retirement from all Indian cricket

India Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday (August 24). The 37-year-old expressed his gratitude to represent Team India, sharing a message for his fans on X. He wrote:“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!”Pujara reminisced about his 13-year-long career, expressing gratitude to his teammates, support staff, and his wife Puja. He wrote:“As a little boy from small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars, and dreamt to be part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much – invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all, a chance to represent my state and this great nation.”He continued:“A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel, and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love.”“And of course, none of this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family – my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi… I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them,” Pujara added.Cheteshwar Pujara played 103 Tests for IndiaCheteshwar Pujara is among 12 Indian cricketers to have played 100 Tests. During his career, the right-handed batter scored 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, including 19 tons and 35 half-centuries. He made his debut against Australia in 2010 and played his last game against the same team in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.During his stint, he played a key role in helping India win the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. He also played the WTC 2021 and 2023 finals.Apart from Tests, the Saurashtra batter also represented the Men in Blue in five ODIs, managing 51 runs. In first-class cricket, Pujara amassed 21,301 runs in 278 games, averaging 51.06, including 66 centuries and 81 fifties.On the work front, Pujara recently worked as a commentator during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.