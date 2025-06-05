Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will commence on Thursday, June 5, in Nagpur. As many as 18 matches will be played in the 10-day men’s event, with all matches set to be hosted by the VCA Jamtha Stadium. The tournament is organized and designed on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Ad

The VCA has already created significant buzz for the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 season by appointing Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav and former women’s pacer Jhulan Goswami as official brand ambassadors.

The men’s league features six teams, all owned and operated by leading business houses. The teams are Pagariya Strikers, Neco Master Blaster, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Orange Tigers, and Nagpur Heroz. Each team will face each other once in a round-robin format during the 15-match opening round, with the top four sides securing spots in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Apart from the opening day and the final, the remaining 16 fixtures will be organized as doubleheaders in Nagpur.

Indian T20 international and RCB’s IPL 2025 winning cricketer Jitesh Sharma, as well as Vidarbha’s 2025 Ranji Trophy winning captain Akshay Wadkar, will start as some of the star attractions in the tournament. Jitesh and Wadkar will also lead the Neco Master Blaster and Nagpur Titans franchises, respectively.

Yash Kadam (Pagariya Strikers), Atharva Taide (Bharat Rangers), Darshan Nalkande (Orange Tigers) and Mandar Mahale (Nagpur Heroz) are the remaining four captains for the inaugural edition.

Ad

Unfortunately, fellow Vidarbha cricketing superstars like Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey will not be able to take part in the league as both cricketers are currently in England for the unofficial Test series, with the former even part of the national squad that'll face the Englishmen.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 telecast channel list

The live telecast of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 season will be available on DD Sports.

Ad

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The entire Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. Additionally, fans can catch all the live action of the tournament on JioHotstar & Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️