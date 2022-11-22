Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Narayan Jagadeesan and Kuldeep Sen lead the charts– Updated after Round 6

We are done with round six of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, and we have already seen some brilliant individual performances so far. World records were shattered in round six when Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 435 runs. The race to the knockout stages of the competition is getting interesting, and expect cracking contests in round seven.

Narayan Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu is the current leading run-scorer of the premium domestic one-day competition, whereas Kuldeep Sen of Madhya Pradesh is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Both have been performing brilliantly for their respective sides and will look to keep their positions going forward.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Most Runs List

Narayan Jagadeesan is the current leading run-scorer (Image Courtesy: MensXP)

Tamil Nadu’s opening batter, Narayan Jagadeesan, went berserk against Arunachal Pradesh. The right-handed batter hit 25 fours and 15 maximums as he scored 277 off just 141 balls, which powered his side to 506 at the end of their 20 overs. Jagadeesan now holds the record for the highest individual score in List-A cricket. He has hit five consecutive centuries and scored 799 runs in six games. He sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Jagadeesan’s opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, also smashed a century against Arunachal Pradesh. The southpaw scored 154 off 102 balls, which included 19 fours and two sixes. Sudharsan now has 581 runs to his name in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and follows Jagadeesan in the most runs list of the tournament.

Harpreet Singh of Chhattisgarh sits below Sudharsan in the list of most runs of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Singh has amassed 451 runs in six matches at an average of 75.17. He has hit two centuries and three fifties in the competition so far and will be looking to keep contributing to his team’s success going forward.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Round 6

Kuldeep Sen of Madhya Pradesh is the leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. The right-arm pacer has grabbed 16 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.88. Sen has played a vital role in Madhya Pradesh winning three games so far and will be looking to step up in their last league game against Baroda on Wednesday.

V Koushik is having a brilliant time in the white-ball format. The pacer from Karnataka was fantastic in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and has carried forward his rich form with the ball. He has picked up 14 wickets in six games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and sits below Sen in the most wickets list of the competition. He is bowling beautifully and has an economy rate of 2.28.

Rahul Shukla of Jharkhand follows Koushik in the most wickets list, having picked up 14 wickets in five games. He averages 11.64 with the ball and has already picked up two fifers. He is a key member of the Jharkhand side and will be looking to step up in their last league fixture.

