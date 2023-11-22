Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Assam vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Assam are up against Gujarat in the Round 1, Group D fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground in Chandigarh will host this match.

Assam had a stellar season last time around. They topped the Group B table with six wins from seven matches. Assam beat Jammu & Kashmir in the quarter-final. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the semi-final against Maharashtra.

Assam had a successful run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as well. They finished second in Group B with five wins and made it to the knockouts. Once again, they faced defeat in the semi-final against Baroda.

They will look to take that extra mile and go the distance come Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Gujarat, meanwhile, had a poor outing in the previous edition. They could only manage to win three games, lost four, and finished sixth in Group A. However, the team has been in good form off-late.

With five victories from seven outings, they finished second in Group C in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Their campaign ended with a loss in the preliminary quarter-final.

Gujarat will also be keen on improving their performance this time around. This is expected to be another cracking contest as two quality sides go head-to-head.

Assam vs Gujarat Match Details

Match: Assam vs Gujarat, Round 1, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, Chandigarh

Assam vs Gujarat Pitch Report

The surface at the Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground is expected to be sporting. Batters and bowlers will find equal assistance and one can expect an even contest.

Given that it is the first game of the tournament at this venue, it is advisable for the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Assam vs Gujarat Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be bright and sunny for a perfect game. There is no chance of rain with the temperatures expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 57%.

Assam vs Gujarat Probable XIs

Assam Probable XI

Rishav Das, Denish Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Sibsankar Roy, Bishal Roy, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Avinov Choudhury, Abir Chakraborty

Gujarat Probable XI

Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Chintan Gaja, Priyank Panchal (C), Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Kathan Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Assam vs Gujarat Prediction

Assam has been consistent throughout the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Their skipper Riyan Parag is in excellent form and is leading the side commendably.

Gujarat will certainly be challenged against this Assam side, who appear to be the better team going into this game.

Prediction: Assam to win this fixture.

Assam vs Gujarat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)