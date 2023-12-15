Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 11 (Updated) ft. Deepak Hooda and Abhinav Manohar

Rajasthan secured a six-wicket victory against Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, earning a spot in the final against Haryana scheduled for December 16, Saturday. The match took place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot.

After winning the toss, Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka opted to bat first. However, the decision backfired as they collapsed to 87/4 in 22.5 overs.

Abhinav Manohar, batting at no.6, tried his best to resurrect the innings, smacking a 91-run knock off 80 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. He was backed by Manoj Bhandage, who scored 63 off 39, including three fours and five sixes.

Eventually, Karnataka managed to post a respectable total of 282/8. Aniket Choudhary and Kukna Ajay Singh picked up two wickets each. Khaleel Ahmed, Arafat Khan, and Rahul Chahar took one wicket each.

In response, Rajasthan lost their top three wickets with just 23 runs on the board in 5.5 overs. However, it was a one-way traffic from there on as captain Deepak Hooda joined hands with Karan Lamba to make the opposition bowlers gasp for breath.

The duo stitched a 255-run record breaking stand for the fourth wicket to change the complexion of the game. Hooda smacked his career-best 180 off 128 (19 fours and five sixes) assisted by Karan Lamba's 73 off 112, including seven fours.

In the end, Rajasthan sealed the deal in 43.4 overs, losing just four wickets. Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manoj Bhandge, and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up one wicket apiece for Karnataka.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 8 7 1 506 167 84.33 451 112.19 3 1 - 53 14 3 DJ Hooda (RAJ) 8 7 1 480 180 80 453 105.96 2 2 - 51 14 4 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 8 8 0 467 100 58.37 446 104.7 1 4 - 63 4 5 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 6 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 7 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 8 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 9 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 9 9 1 365 115 45.62 424 86.08 2 1 2 46 5 10 G Rahul Singh (HYD) 7 7 2 361 105* 72.2 342 105.55 1 3 - 36 11

Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan is one of the two players to have crossed the 500-run mark, having scored 508 runs in seven innings to take up the first position. Maharashtra top-order batter Ankit Bawne retained his second rank with 506 runs from seven innings, averaging 84.33.

After his 180-run match-winning knock against Karnataka, Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda propelled from 21st rank to secure the third rank, amassing 480 runs overall from seven innings at an average of 80.

Maharashtra’s Om Bhosale (467), Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal (465) and Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh (450) dropped one position to occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth ranks, respectively.

Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal (439), Uttarakhand’s Aditya Tare (417), Haryana’s Ankit Kumar (365) and Hyderabad’s G Rahul Singh (361) descended one rank to hold the following positions in the top 10, in that order.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CV Varun (TN) 8 8 348 58 4 248 19 5/9 13.05 4.27 18.31 - 1 2 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 3 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 4 R Sai Kishore (TN) 8 8 349 58.1 7 222 18 3/21 12.33 3.81 19.38 - - 5 V Koushik (KNTKA) 9 9 440 73.2 13 242 18 4/7 13.44 3.3 24.44 2 - 6 YS Chahal (HRYNA) 8 8 432 72 6 267 18 6/26 14.83 3.7 24 1 1 7 RD Chahar (RAJ) 8 6 275 45.5 1 244 17 5/34 14.35 5.32 16.17 - 2 8 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 7 7 314 52.2 8 176 16 4/23 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 9 TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 299 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 10 MA Avasthi (MUM) 7 7 357 59.3 7 247 16 4/28 15.43 4.15 22.31 2 -

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues to hold the top spot in the wickets standings with 19 scalps, averaging 13.05. Punjab medium pacer Siddharth Kaul maintained his second spot with 19 scalps with an average of 15.1.

Odisha medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan holds the third rank with 18 wickets, averaging 12.05. Tamil Nadu's emerging spinner R Sai Kishore (18) continues to hold the fourth position, with an average of 12.33.

Karnataka medium pacer Vasuki Koushik propelled one spot up to the fifth slot, scalping 18 wickets. Haryana leggie Yuzvendra Chahal slipped one spot to make it to the sixth rank with 18 scalps at 14.83.

Rajasthan leggie Rahul Chahar climbed one spot up to hold the seventh slot with 17 scalps, taken at an average of 14.35. Murasingh slipped one slot to secure the eighth rank with 16 scalps, averaging 11.

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande (16) and pace bowling colleague Mohit Avasthi (16) retain the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively, averaging 14.5 and 15.43.