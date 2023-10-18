Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4 (October 18)  

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy, named after the legendary Vinoo Mankad, is an under-19 Indian cricket tournament sanctioned by the BCCI. It showcases junior teams representing state cricket associations, primarily featuring players with prior Ranji Trophy experience.

The tournament includes limited-overs one-day matches and is hosted across various cities in India.

Now, let's review the existing points table after the conclusion of Day 4.

Tamil Nadu continue to dominate Group A

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the teams in Group A, who have had four wins in four games, earning 16 points to their name. Tamil Nadu sit at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of +2.453 whereas Uttar Pradesh are just below them with a net run rate of +1.620.

Pondicherry are in third position, winning two games so far and a NRR of +0.491. Vidarbha are fourth with an NRR of +0.011. Tripura are at fifth with an NRR of -1.406. Mizoram are at the bottom having no win and an NRR of -3.032.

Madhya Pradesh overtake Kerala for first spot in Group B

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Group B Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

In Group B, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are the teams who have registered three wins in four games, earning 12 points to their name. Madhya Pradesh sit at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of +3.033 whereas Kerala are just below them with a net run rate of +2.096.

Punjab stand third with similar points but a NRR of +2.025. Baroda secured the fourth position with eight points and an NRR of +1.040. Nagaland are in fifth place with an NRR of -3.675, while winless Sikkim remain at the bottom with a difficult NRR of -4.581.

Hyderabad's winning streak continues, Meghalaya keep struggling in Group C

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Group C Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Hyderabad lead Group C with a flawless record of four wins in as many games and an NRR of +1.950. Maharashtra follow in second place with 12 points and a healthy NRR of +2.000.

Delhi hold the third position with an NRR of +1.198. Uttarakhand secured the fourth place with an NRR of +0.395 and four points.

Bengal closely trail with an identical points tally and an NRR of +0.089. Meghalaya, unfortunately, remain winless with a challenging NRR of -6.224.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan lead, Saurashtra and Arunachal fall behind in Group D

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Group D Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the teams who have bagged three wins in four games in Group D, earning 12 points to their name. Chhattisgarh sit at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of + 2.639 whereas Rajasthan are just below them with a net run rate of + 1.054.

Odisha have a similar 12 points but an NRR of + 0.511. Goa are fourth with eight points and an NRR of – 0.573. Saurashtra are fifth with one win and an NRR of +1.064. Arunachal Pradesh are winless and have a terrible net run rate of -5.000.

Manipur look worrisome with four straight losses in Group E

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Group E Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Andhra and Haryana both have 14 points to their names in Group E. Andhra top the table with an NRR of +1.547 and Haryana closely follow with an NRR of +1.080.

Bihar are third with eight points and an NRR of +0.871. Assam are fourth with six points and an NRR of +0.431. Manipur continue to be winless. J & K are fifth with six points and a NRR of +0.350. Manipur are last with an NRR of -4.153.

Karnataka & Mumbai occupy top 2 spots in Group F

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Group F Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai and Karnataka both now have 12 points to their name in Group F. Karnataka top the group with an NRR of +0.879. Mumbai are in the second position with an NRR of +0.974.

Gujarat have eight points and an NRR of +1.069 to be in third position. Chandigarh are in fourth position with eight points and an NRR of +0.109. Himachal Pradesh are in fifth position with an NRR of -1.722. Jharkhand are in the last position with a NRR of -1.438.