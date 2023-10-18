Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 4 (Updated) ft. Rudra Mayur Patel, Dvs Sriram

Day 4 (October 18) of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 has finished on a high note. A total of 18 matches took place on Day 4 of the tournament and most of the games were high-scoring as well, including Punjab, Maharashtra, J&K, etc. who scored over 300 runs in their allotted overs whereas Madhya Pradesh managed to cross the 400-run mark as well.

On that note, here's a look at the Most Runs & Most Wickets Lists:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

The fourth day of the tournament was indeed a fruitful one and Rudra Mayur Patel topped the batting charts with a stunning 501 runs in four matches he has played. He has so far smashed three centuries with the highest score of 232, hitting 48 fours and 20 sixes while playing at 115.70 SR after having faced 433 balls.

Meanwhile, Govind Dev D Pai is in second position with 383 runs. The swashbuckling Gujarat opener has scored two tons and a fifty so far. He has scored at 103.79 with 39 fours and 10 sixes as well.

The third place has been taken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has 366 runs so far to his name which came at 107.96 with 47 fours and 13 sixes from four games, having faced 338 balls.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Patil and Nitya J Pandya are placed at fourth and fifth in the leading run-scorers list with 293 runs each from four games, having played at 99.32 and 91.56, respectively.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Dvs Sriram maintained his top spot in the charts of most wicket-takers list with 12 wickets from four games so far. Andhra’s star bowler has so far bowled 26.3 overs, conceding only 87 runs with an economy of 3.28 as well.

Hardik Raj, on the other hand, is placed second with 11 wickets to his name with an economy of 2.94 so far.

Third and fourth places in the list have been taken by Nishunk Birla and Vasudev Prasad Singh, respectively, who have each taken 11 wickets in four matches so far. V S Karthick Manikandan is placed fifth in the wicket takers’ list after having picked 10 wickets at an economy of 3.04, giving away 100 runs in four matches he has played so far.