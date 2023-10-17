Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3 (October 16)

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy, an Indian under-19 cricket tournament, overseen by the BCCI and named in honor of Vinoo Mankad, features junior squads from state cricket associations.

Participants are typically those who have previously competed in the Ranji Trophy. The tournament predominantly comprises limited-overs one-day fixtures and takes place in multiple cities throughout India.

Let's look into the current points table situation at the end of Day 3:

Tamil Nadu continues to dominate Group A in style:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the teams who have made three wins in three games, earning 12 points to their name. Tamil Nadu sits at the top with a net run rate (NRR) of +3.078 whereas Uttar Pradesh is just below them with a net run rate of +0.972.

Pondicherry is in third position, winning two games so far and an NRR of +0.859. Tripura is fourth with an NRR of -0.987. Vidarbha is fifth with an NRR of -0.692. Mizoram is last, having no win and an NRR of -2.682.

Kerala Emerges as the Sole Team with three wins in a row in Group B:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Kerala maintains a perfect record with three wins in as many games, having 12 points and an impressive NRR of +3.013. Punjab follows closely in second place with 8 points and a +0.473 NRR, while Madhya Pradesh stands third with similar points but a higher NRR of +1.290.

Baroda secured the fourth position with four points and an NRR of 1.186. Nagaland is in fifth place with an NRR of -2.420, while Sikkim remains at the bottom, yet to secure a win, with an NRR of -3.560.

Hyderabad dominates Group C with three wins, while Meghalaya's struggle for victory continues:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Hyderabad leads the group, securing the top spot with a flawless record of three wins in as many games and a commanding NRR of +2.420. Maharashtra follows in second place with 8 points and a healthy NRR of +1.8787. Delhi holds the third position with an NRR of -0.016.

Uttarakhand secures fourth place with an NRR of +1.041 and 4 points. Bengal closely trails with an identical point tally and an NRR of 0.708. Meghalaya, unfortunately, remains winless with a challenging NRR of -5.920.

Rajasthan’s lead continues in Group D, Saurashtra and Arunachal fall behind:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Rajasthan has made three wins in three games with 12 points and an NRR of +1.557. Chhattisgarh at second has 8 points and a NRR of +2.054. Goa has a similar 8 points but an NRR of +0.851. Odisha is fourth with 8 points and an NRR of 0.634. Saurashtra is fifth with no wins and an NRR of -0.618. Arunachal Pradesh also is winless and has a net run rate of -4.708.

J & K and Manipur look worrisome with three straight losses in Group E:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Andhra and Haryana both have 10 points to their names. Andhra tops the table with an NRR of +1.940 and Haryana closely follows with an NRR of +1.302. Bihar is at third with 8 points and an NRR of +1.624. Assam is fourth with 6 points and an NRR of +1.130. Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur continue to be winless. J & K is fifth with an NRR of -0.757. Manipur is last with an NRR of -4.807.

Mumbai and Karnataka lead Group F:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy - points table & stats (Credits:- BCCI)

Mumbai and Karnataka have 8 points to their name. Mumbai tops the group with an NRR of +0.854. Karnataka is in the second position with an NRR of +0.440. Chandigarh also has 8 points but an NRR of +0.392 and is in third position. Gujarat is in fourth position with 4 points and an NRR of +0.029. Himachal Pradesh is in fifth position with an NRR of -0.698. Jharkhand is in the last position with NRR -1.020.