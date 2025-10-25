Virat Kohli cheekily celebrates after getting off the mark in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli cut a relieved figure after getting off the mark, and ending his streak of ducks, in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The legendary player issued a fist pump and displayed a sheepish smile after safely recording his first run of the series.He walked out to a massive reception by the crowd to tackle the run chase following a brisk start by openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The No.3 batter had departed without scoring in Perth and Adelaide, and was at risk of an unprecedented third consecutive duck.Kohli, however, dispatched that thought and made sure to be off the mark straight away as he tucked away a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-wicket for a quick single. His first run was met with a raucous cheer from the full-house crowd at the iconic venue as well. Have a look at the moment right here. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe No.3 batter has taken charge of the run chase almost immediately, batting with the right tempo alongside Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.Virat Kohli looking in relatively fluent touch so far in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODIAfter getting the first run out of the way, he has looked comfortable at the crease, with an early boundary against Adam Zampa bolstering his confidence. Since then, the right-handed batter has primarily rotated the strike along with striking the odd boundary to keep the momentum up.At the time of writing, Team India are well-placed in the run chase at 117-1 after 20 overs. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 29 runs off 32 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma is only one run away from recording his second successive fifty. The visitors need 119 runs off 30 overs, with the required rate dipping to less than four runs per over.