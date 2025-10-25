Virat Kohli cheekily celebrates after getting off the mark in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:41 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli took off for a quick single to open his account for the series (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli cut a relieved figure after getting off the mark, and ending his streak of ducks, in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The legendary player issued a fist pump and displayed a sheepish smile after safely recording his first run of the series.

Ad

He walked out to a massive reception by the crowd to tackle the run chase following a brisk start by openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The No.3 batter had departed without scoring in Perth and Adelaide, and was at risk of an unprecedented third consecutive duck.

Kohli, however, dispatched that thought and made sure to be off the mark straight away as he tucked away a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-wicket for a quick single. His first run was met with a raucous cheer from the full-house crowd at the iconic venue as well. Have a look at the moment right here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

The No.3 batter has taken charge of the run chase almost immediately, batting with the right tempo alongside Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.

Virat Kohli looking in relatively fluent touch so far in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

After getting the first run out of the way, he has looked comfortable at the crease, with an early boundary against Adam Zampa bolstering his confidence. Since then, the right-handed batter has primarily rotated the strike along with striking the odd boundary to keep the momentum up.

At the time of writing, Team India are well-placed in the run chase at 117-1 after 20 overs. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 29 runs off 32 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma is only one run away from recording his second successive fifty. The visitors need 119 runs off 30 overs, with the required rate dipping to less than four runs per over.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications