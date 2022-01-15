Virat Kohli steps down as Indian Test captain with immediate effect

Virat Kohli announced today that he is stepping down as India's Test captain, after seven years at the helm of the team in the longest format. The announcement came a day after South Africa completed a 2-1 series win against India.

Kohli wrote in a statement.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there."

He went on to add:

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

The 33-year-old, who led India to the maiden World Test Championship final, added:

"I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest with my team."

BCCI congratulates Virat Kohli for taking India to unprecedented heights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Kohli on his stint as skipper. The BCCI tweeted:

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins."

Virat Kohli went on to thank the board, former head coach Ravi Shastri, who largely oversaw Kohli's tenure as skipper, and his predecessor, MS Dhoni. Kohli took over as India's Test captain during the tour of Australia in 2014-15.

