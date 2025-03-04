Virat Kohli surpasses former India opener to achieve another milestone in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli has achieved another career milestone on Tuesday (March 4) during the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai. He has now gone past former opener Shikhar Dhawan's tally to become India's leading run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Ad

Dhawan was India's best batter in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy history. He garnered a total of 701 runs in 10 innings at a prolific average of 77.28, with three centuries and as many fifties. His efforts helped the Indian team to win the title in 2013 and reach the final in 2017.

At the time of writing, Virat Kohli is batting at 68 off 78, and has accumulated 724 runs in 17 innings at a sensational average of over 90 in the Champions Trophy. His best knock of 100* came during this edition against Pakistan, which sealed India's place in the semi-final.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chris Gayle is the top-scorer in the Champions Trophy history with 791 runs in 17 innings at an average of 52.73. Notably, the Jamaican scored 139 runs in four innings to help West Indies win the title in the 2004 edition.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene is second on the list with 742 runs in 22 games at an average of 41.22. During the 2013 edition, he returned with his best knock of 84* against Australia, which paved the way for the Island nation to win by 20 runs.

Ad

Virat Kohli overtakes Ricky Ponting for most catches in ODIs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his batting excellence, Virat Kohli has emerged as India's finest fielder in the ODI format. On Tuesday, he took two catches to go past Ricky Ponting's (160) record of most catches by a fielder in ODIs.

Australia's Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis were the fresh victims of Kohli, as he has grabbed 161 catches so far in his illustrious ODI career. Last month, the right-hander surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 156 catches to become India's leading catch-taker.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is the most successful fielder in the 50-over format with 218 catches to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news