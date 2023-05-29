Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 6 of the league?

Fans came out in numbers on the sixth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. A total of three games took place on Sunday, May 28, with Durham coming out on top against Yorkshire in the North Group fixture.

In the South Group fixtures, Sussex defeated Surrey in a close-fought game whereas Somerset defeated Glamorgan comprehensively to stay at the top of the points table.

On that note, have a look at how the international players fared on day six of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023:

Alex Lees (Durham) - 90 (53)

Michael Jones (Durham) - 43 (34)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 7* (4) & 0/27 (3)

Bas de Leede (Durham) - 1/47 (4)

Brandon Glover (Durham) – 1/35 (3)

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 24 (8)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 26 (18)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 6 (6)

Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire) – 1/24 (3)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 28 (14) & 0/42 (4)

Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 0* & 1/31 (3)

Will Jacks (Surrey) – 13 (11) & 0/29 (3)

Sam Curran (Surrey) – 2 (7) & 0/24 (4)

Tom Curran (Surrey) – 23 (21)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) – 29 (18) & 2/18 (4)

Jamie Overton (Surrey) – 13 (12)

Daniel Worrall (Surrey) – 0* & 2/36 (4)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) – 2 (5) & 3/18 (3)

George Garton (Sussex) – 7 (12) & 1/22 (3.3)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) – 2/23 (4)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) – 13 (9)

Ruaidhri Smith (Glamorgan) – 3 (4) & 2/34 (3)

Tom Banton (Somerset) – 54 (28)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset) – 11 (11) & 2/14 (3)

Craig Overton (Somerset) – 2* (2) & 1/24 (3)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) – 3/24 (4)

Matt Henry (Somerset) – 1/29 (2)

Peter Siddle (Somerset) – 2/29 (3.4)

