T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 7, May 29

There are five exciting matches scheduled in the Vitality Blast tournament on Monday, May 29. In the South Group fixture, Middlesex will face Gloucestershire at Northwood. This match is set to take place at 7 PM IST. In another match at the same time, Birmingham Bears will go head-to-head against Lancashire in a North Group clash at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

The third match of the day is between Worcestershire and Leicestershire in a North Group fixture. This game will be held at Worcester and is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Additionally, at the county ground Derby, Derbyshire will compete against Northamptonshire in another North Group encounter at 7:30 PM local time.

Lastly, there is a match between Durham and Nottinghamshire. This North Group fixture will take place at Riverside ground in Chester-le-Street at 11 PM IST. Fans can expect a thrilling day of cricket as these teams battle it out in the Vitality Blast tournament.

The Vitality Blast 2023 is in full swing with teams competing fiercely, having already played two or three matches each. However, amidst the action, one county club, Essex, stands apart as the only team yet to commence its T20 Blast campaign. As fans eagerly await their debut, the anticipation grows for Essex's entry into the tournament, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding competition.

Here are the live stream details for each match taking place on Monday.

Live streaming details for Day 7 matches of T20 Blast 2023

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire at Northwood, 7 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire at Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham, 7 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire at New Road, Worcester, 7 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire at Derby, 7:30 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Durham vs Nottinghamshire at Chester le Street, 11 PM IST (Live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, SonyLIV & Fancode)

Poll : 0 votes