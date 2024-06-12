Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Middlesex vs Somerset, Match 39

On Tuesday, June 11, Group B's Middlesex and Somerset met in the 39th Vitality T20 Blast 2024 match at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London.

Lancashire sits at the top of the North Group table, having won four out of their five games. Below them, Yorkshire and Northamptonshire are both ranked second and third, respectively, each securing three wins from four games.

Leicestershire ranked fourth, have an equal number of wins and losses, with two each. Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and Durham also have two wins each, occupying the next four spots in the standings.

Nottinghamshire are languishing at the bottom of the table with five losses in as many games.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - North Group Points Table Rank North Group Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Lancashire 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.794 2 Yorkshire 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.939 3 Northamptonshire 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.497 4 Leicestershire 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.578 5 Derbyshire 5 2 3 0 0 4 0.291 6 Warwickshire 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.271 7 Worcestershire 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.545 8 Durham 4 2 2 0 0 4 -1.289 9 Nottinghamshire 5 0 5 0 0 0 -2.153

Somerset now leads the South Group points table after securing their third victory by defeating Middlesex in their latest match. Sussex and Surrey follow closely, occupying the second and third spots with three wins each.

Kent, Glamorgan, Essex, and Hampshire have each lost two out of their four games and are ranked fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. Their Net Run Rates (NRR) are 1.155, 0.140, -0.007, and -0.466, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Gloucestershire and Middlesex are struggling, with only one win each.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - South Group Points Table Rank South Group Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Somerset 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.824 2 Sussex 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.75 3 Surrey 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.586 4 Kent 4 2 2 0 0 4 1.155 5 Glamorgan 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.14 6 Essex 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.007 7 Hampshire 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.466 8 Gloucestershire 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.693 9 Middlesex 5 1 4 0 0 2 -2.097

Somerset gets back on top of Group B as Middlesex suffers fourth loss

Somerset opted to bowl first and bowled Middlesex out for a mere 78 runs in just 16.3 overs. Middlesex's batting lineup struggled, with Tom Helm and Noah Cornwell being the top scorers, each contributing only 15 runs.

Riley Meredith led Somerset's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Josh Davey, Ben Green, and Craig Overton each picked up two wickets.

As the game progressed, Somerset's chase was straightforward. Opener Tom Banton scored a solid 49 off 42 balls, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 30 runs off 30 balls. They comfortably achieved the target in 12.3 overs.

The only setback for Somerset was the loss of Will Smeed, who was dismissed by Tom Helm, the solitary wicket-taker for Middlesex. Somerset's dominant performance with both bat and ball ensured a comprehensive victory.

