Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Middlesex vs Somerset, Match 39

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 12, 2024 03:26 IST
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table Updated after Match 39
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 South Group Points Table Updated after Match 39 (Credits: ECB)

On Tuesday, June 11, Group B's Middlesex and Somerset met in the 39th Vitality T20 Blast 2024 match at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London.

Lancashire sits at the top of the North Group table, having won four out of their five games. Below them, Yorkshire and Northamptonshire are both ranked second and third, respectively, each securing three wins from four games.

Leicestershire ranked fourth, have an equal number of wins and losses, with two each. Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and Durham also have two wins each, occupying the next four spots in the standings.

Nottinghamshire are languishing at the bottom of the table with five losses in as many games.

also-read-trending Trending
Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - North Group Points Table
RankNorth GroupMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
1Lancashire5410081.794
2Yorkshire4310060.939
3Northamptonshire4310060.497
4Leicestershire4220040.578
5Derbyshire5230040.291
6Warwickshire4220040.271
7Worcestershire523004-0.545
8Durham422004-1.289
9Nottinghamshire505000-2.153

Somerset now leads the South Group points table after securing their third victory by defeating Middlesex in their latest match. Sussex and Surrey follow closely, occupying the second and third spots with three wins each.

Kent, Glamorgan, Essex, and Hampshire have each lost two out of their four games and are ranked fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh. Their Net Run Rates (NRR) are 1.155, 0.140, -0.007, and -0.466, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Gloucestershire and Middlesex are struggling, with only one win each.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - South Group Points Table
RankSouth GroupMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
1Somerset5320060.824
2Sussex4310060.75
3Surrey4310060.586
4Kent4220041.155
5Glamorgan4220040.14
6Essex422004-0.007
7Hampshire422004-0.466
8Gloucestershire413002-0.693
9Middlesex514002-2.097

Somerset gets back on top of Group B as Middlesex suffers fourth loss

Somerset opted to bowl first and bowled Middlesex out for a mere 78 runs in just 16.3 overs. Middlesex's batting lineup struggled, with Tom Helm and Noah Cornwell being the top scorers, each contributing only 15 runs.

Riley Meredith led Somerset's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Josh Davey, Ben Green, and Craig Overton each picked up two wickets.

As the game progressed, Somerset's chase was straightforward. Opener Tom Banton scored a solid 49 off 42 balls, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 30 runs off 30 balls. They comfortably achieved the target in 12.3 overs.

The only setback for Somerset was the loss of Will Smeed, who was dismissed by Tom Helm, the solitary wicket-taker for Middlesex. Somerset's dominant performance with both bat and ball ensured a comprehensive victory.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी