Wanindu Hasaranga registers second-best bowling figures for Sri Lanka in 50-over format during SL vs ZIM 3rd ODI

Wanindu Hasaranga registered his career-best ODI figures during the third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, January 11.

The leg-spinner returned with the second-best bowling figures for Sri Lanka in ODIs, 7/19 in his 5.5 overs, including the prized scalp of Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, who departed for a duck.

Chaminda Vaas holds the record for best-ever figures in the 50-over format, with figures of 8/19, which, co-incidentally, also came against Zimbabwe in 2001. Others on the elite list are Shahid Afridi (7/12 vs West Indies), Glenn McGrath (7/15 vs Namibia), and Rashid Khan (7/18 vs WI), respectively.

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 96 runs in 22.5 overs. Jaylord Gumbie top-scored with 29 runs off 34 balls. Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Luge Jongwe, and Wellington Masakadza were the other batters to reach double digits but failed to score big.

Other than Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Janith Liyanage settled for one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.

In response, Sri Lanka were 70/1 after 11.4 overs, with Shevon Daniel (10 off 24) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 42) at the crease. Richard Ngarva provided the first breakthrough for Zimbabwe, dismissing Avishka Fernando for a duck.

The hosts are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0, having won the second ODI by two wickets.

Click here to follow the SL vs ZIM 3rd ODI live score and updates.

Wanindu Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series vs Zimbabwe

Wanindu Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which starts on Sunday, January 14.

Hasaranga’s elevation as skipper comes on the back of a sensational T20I record. The 26-year-old has scalped 91 wickets in 58 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.89. He is also a handy lower-order batter.

Sri Lanka squad for T20Is vs Zimbabwe: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka. Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka - subject to fitness, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya.

SL vs ZIM T20Is schedule:

1st T20I: January 14

2nd T20I: January 16

3rd T20I: January 18

All three matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7 PM IST.

