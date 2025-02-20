Wasim Akram hilariously trolls Babar Azam over his slow knock in the PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:23 IST
Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Babar Azam was dismissed for 64 runs in 90 deliveries - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram trolled Babar Azam for his performance in Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, which they lost by 60 runs. Akram made his comments on the post-match show, Dressing Room.

Ad

Babar made the headlines for his slow-paced knock against New Zealand. Pakistan only managed 22 runs in their first powerplay and lost the wicket of Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Babar carried his bat and managed 64 runs off 90 deliveries before falling to Mitchell Santner, leaving his team in deep trouble.

Pakistan could only manage 260 runs in pursuit of 321 set by New Zealand while batting first, thus, losing the match by 60 runs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When asked about Babar Azam's performance, Wasim Akram opened up and replied to the host saying:

"Let me tell you a joke then get back to this. There was a guy who fought with his wife and stormed out of the house. He just said that I might as well die and he did. He goes up to god and mentions that he just said it unknowingly and god took it seriously. Similarly, I just mentioned that others around Babar bat and he doesn't worry about the strike rate. A guy cannot even say something now."
Ad

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Ad

Pakistan suffer blow as Fakhar Zaman ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan will be without the services of Fakhar Zaman for the remainder of the 2025 Champions Trophy- Source: Getty
Pakistan will be without the services of Fakhar Zaman for the remainder of the 2025 Champions Trophy- Source: Getty

Pakistan have been dealt with another blow as their opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament. The southpaw injured himself two deliveries into the match, looking to save a boundary but in the end, suffering an oblique injury.

Left-hand opening batter Imam Ul Haq has been named as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in their next Champions Trophy clash.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी