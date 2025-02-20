Wasim Akram hilariously trolls Babar Azam over his slow knock in the PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram trolled Babar Azam for his performance in Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, which they lost by 60 runs. Akram made his comments on the post-match show, Dressing Room.

Babar made the headlines for his slow-paced knock against New Zealand. Pakistan only managed 22 runs in their first powerplay and lost the wicket of Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Babar carried his bat and managed 64 runs off 90 deliveries before falling to Mitchell Santner, leaving his team in deep trouble.

Pakistan could only manage 260 runs in pursuit of 321 set by New Zealand while batting first, thus, losing the match by 60 runs.

When asked about Babar Azam's performance, Wasim Akram opened up and replied to the host saying:

"Let me tell you a joke then get back to this. There was a guy who fought with his wife and stormed out of the house. He just said that I might as well die and he did. He goes up to god and mentions that he just said it unknowingly and god took it seriously. Similarly, I just mentioned that others around Babar bat and he doesn't worry about the strike rate. A guy cannot even say something now."

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Pakistan suffer blow as Fakhar Zaman ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan will be without the services of Fakhar Zaman for the remainder of the 2025 Champions Trophy- Source: Getty

Pakistan have been dealt with another blow as their opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament. The southpaw injured himself two deliveries into the match, looking to save a boundary but in the end, suffering an oblique injury.

Left-hand opening batter Imam Ul Haq has been named as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in their next Champions Trophy clash.

