Wasim Khan appointed as the ICC General Manager of Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed former CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan as the ICC General Manager (GM) of Cricket. The ICC made this announcement on Friday, April 22.

The 51-year-old will take over as GM from Geoff Allardice next month. Allardice had served in the position for eight years before his promotion to the post of ICC's CEO.

What did Wasim Khan have to say?

On his appointment as General Manager, Khan said:

"I am honoured to be joining the ICC. I can’t wait to get started and work in partnership with our members to strengthen and grow our sport. I’m particularly excited by the ICC’s commitment to the growth of the women’s game. We were lucky enough to host a number of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches at Leicestershire in 2017 which was such a significant moment in the history of the game. I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade."

Meanwhile, former GM Allardice also welcomed his successor. He stated:

“I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC. He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his firsthand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle.”

Wasim Khan's background

The British-born Wasim Khan belongs to a family of Pakistani origin. He served as the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Leicestershire County Cricket Club, and the Chance to Shine campaign.

The Chance to Shine campaign aimed to regenerate competitive cricket in state schools. Khan was the first British-born Muslim of Pakistani descent to play professional cricket in England.

He was a left-handed batsman who played County Cricket for Warwickshire, Sussex, and Derbyshire. Khan has five first-class hundreds to his name from the 58 matches he played.

