[Watch] Babar Azam requests reporters to hurry up because he wants to offer prayers

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently plying his trade for Colombo Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023).

Babar showcased tremendous form during his side's encounter against Galle Gladiators at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 7. The star batter notched up his tenth T20 hundred, becoming only the second cricketer to do so after Chris Gayle.

With his 104-run knock off 59 deliveries, he helped his side chase down the 189-run target with seven wickets to spare (and one ball remaining). Following the match, Babar requested reporters to wrap up an interview quickly, as he needed to go offer his prayers.

A clip of the incident was shared by Pakistani journalist Farid Khan on Twitter. You can watch the video below:

Babar Azam asking the reporters to hurry up as he has to go for prayers. The key to his success Ma Shaa Allah

Notably, Babar Azam has mustered 211 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 147.55 in LPL 2023. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the season.

The Colombo-based side have two wins and as many losses to their name at this juncture and are placed third in the points table.

Babar Azam becomes the first Asian batter to score 10 T20 hundreds

While Babar Azam has been subjected to a lot of criticism for his strike rate in T20s, he has an impressive record to his name in the format. He currently stands second in the list of players with the most T20 centuries. Chris Gayle is at the top with 22 centuries, followed by Babar, who has 10 tons in 20-over cricket.

The next in line are Michael Klinger, Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Aaron Finch, with eight centuries each. Babar became the first Asian batter with 10 100-plus scores in T20s on Monday.

Babar will next be seen in action on Tuesday, August 8, when Colombo Strikers take on Jaffna Kings in the 13th match of LPL 2023. The game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).