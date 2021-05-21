Watch: Chris Cooke comically crashes into the stumps, teammates can’t control laughter 

Chris Cooke gave fans one of the most hilarious moments from Friday’s County Championship action. The Glamorgan wicket-keeper batsman crashed onto the stumps and fell to the ground, with his teammates unable to control their laughter.

Glamorgan Cricket’s official Twitter handle uploaded a clip of the must-watch incident.

The hilarious turn of events took place in the 28th over of the Kent vs Glamorgan game at Canterbury, with Australian pacer Michael Neser bowling to English international Sam Billings. The batsman flicked Neser’s delivery towards fine-leg and set off for a routine single.

The fielder in the deep collected the ball but misdirected his throw afterwards. Chris Cooke managed to run to the stumps and collect the ball but ended up crashing over the stumps. The 34-year-old uprooted two stumps before tumbling down to the ground.

Chris Cooke’s encounter with the wickets left everyone in splits, and the entire slip cordon along with Michael Neser couldn’t help but laugh their hearts out at their captain’s antics.

How has Chris Cooke performed this season?

Chris Cooke has led from the front this season and is only behind top-placed Kiran Carlson in Glamorgan’s run-getter charts this campaign. The skipper is playing his seventh game of the season and has notched up 365 runs, including a fifty and a couple of tons. His 136 is the highest score by any Glamorgan player this season.

Chris Cooke’s captaincy has been solid too, as is evident from Glamorgan's third place in Group 3 behind Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The aforementioned comical moment aside, it is Glamorgan who are currently on top in their game against Kent. Chris Cooke won the toss and chose to bowl first, and his decision has paid dividends with Kent reeling at 113/7 after 45 overs of action.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹!



Timm van der Gugten finishes his mammoth spell and is replaced by Michael Neser 🥵



Last night: 4-4-0-2

This morning: 11-6-15-2

Total: 15-10-15-4



What an effort from TvdG! 💪💪



📺 https://t.co/FwzmS5iJzT#KENTvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/eY99t89WOU — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 21, 2021