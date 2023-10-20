[Watch] Elated Rohit Sharma embraces Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after India’s triumph over Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup 

A video of Indian captain Rohit Sharma warmly embracing teammates Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after the side’s triumph over Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match in Pune on Thursday has gone viral on social media.

The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With the win, India registered their fourth victory in as many matches in the tournament. Bowling first, the hosts restricted Bangladesh to 256/8 and then chased down the target in 41.3 overs.

Following the match, a beaming Rohit was seen sharing a warm moment with Kohli and Rahul. ICC shared a video of the same with the caption:

“Welcoming the boys who did it 💪.”

Kohli was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 103 off 97 balls, a terrific knock laced with six fours and four sixes - the last of the maximums bringing up his hundred and being the winning runs as well. The 34-year-old shared an unbroken 83-run stand for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (34* off 34).

Earlier, skipper Rohit (48 off 40) and Shubman Gill (53 off 55) got India off to a great chase in pursuit of 257, adding 88 runs for the first wicket. Rohit struck seven fours and two sixes before falling to the pull while Gill hit five fours and two sixes in his attractive knock.

“We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back” - Rohit

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got off to a good start as their openers Litton Das (66 off 82) and Tanzid Hasan (51 off 43) added 93 runs for the first wicket. However, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets each as India held Bangladesh to under 260.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit acknowledged the fightback from the bowlers.

“It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back-end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, you can put in your best effort. The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl,” he said.

Team India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup will be against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22. Like India, the Kiwis are also unbeaten in the tournament, having won four out of four matches.