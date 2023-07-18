[Watch] Faf du Plessis pulls off a spectacular catch to dismiss Tim David in the TSK-MINY MLC clash

Texas Super Kings (TSK) skipper Faf du Plessis pulled off a sensational athletic catch in the outfield to dismiss MI New York (MINY) dangerman Tim David in match No. 7 of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament.

The much-anticipated clash between the two staunch IPL rival franchises (Super Kings & MI) was played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday, July 17. Both teams entered the contest with a win and a loss in their opening two games.

Requiring 21 off the final over, Tim David mistimed a full slower delivery outside off from Daniel Sams. It was seemingly headed to no man's land, but Du Plessis had other ideas as he ran in from the long-on boundary, dove forward, and took a brilliant catch.

Here is a video of the Faf du Plessis' blinder:

Major League Cricket @MLCricket FAF TAKES A BLINDER! 🫣



Is that the game?

The effort put the game out of MINY's reach as TSK emerged victorious by 17 runs to move to the top of the points table with four points in three games.

It was Faf du Plessis' third catch of the innings as he continues to display supreme fitness and fielding skills even at 39 years of age.

"That's me - I like fielding" - Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis spoke about his appetite for fielding after leading TSK to a 17-run win over MINY.

Winning the toss and batting first, Du Plessis missed out with the bat as the Super Kings posted a moderate total of 154/7 in their 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kiwi star batter Devon Conway led the way with a magnificent 74 off 55 deliveries.

In reply, MINY stuttered their way to 137/8, falling short of the target by 18 runs, thanks to well-rounded bowling and fielding performances from TSK.

At the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis spoke about his fielding and teaming up again with former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo.

"That's me - I like fielding, the same with David Miller we always go to the hotspots and make it happen. [on Bravo] We played a lot of cricket together, we think alike, I always bounce ideas off him. He says he now identifies himself as a 29-year old (smiles)," said Faf du Plessis.

The 39-year-old also had high praise for Pakistan-born leg spinner Mohammad Mohsin, who produced another brilliant spell of bowling with figures of 2/36 in his four overs.

"He has got a kit of tricks you want against those big hitters, especially the first 6 balls when they are exposing their front pad. I have the confidence in him now to throw him the ball in the 16th over against David," said du Plessis.

Mohsin picked up the wicket of the well-set Shayan Jahangir and big-hitter Kieron Pollard in back-to-back deliveries of the 14th over to turn the match completely on its head. The 27-year-old has been a revelation in the competition, leading the wicket-takers chart with seven wickets in three games.

TSK will take on Seatle Orcas in their next game at Morrisville on Thursday, July 21. Meanwhile, MINY have entered must-win territory with this defeat and will take on the Washington Freedom at the same venue on Sunday, July 23.