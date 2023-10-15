[Watch] Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium sing 'Jai Shree Ram' song loudly in unison during India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash

Cricket fans in attendance during India's match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad sang the 'Jai Shree Ram' song in unison on a couple of occasions on Saturday (October 14). It is a popular song from the Bollywood movie Adhipurush, which was released earlier this year.

As expected, more than one lakh spectators were in the stadium for the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. The massive number of fans made their presence felt by singing the 'Jai Shree Ram' song when the DJ played it.

You can watch the videos of fans singing the melodious song below:

India register a clinical win against Pakistan to go to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in the afternoon and invited Pakistan to bat first. The bowlers vindicated his decision by skittling out the opponents cheaply for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) were the top performers for Men in Green in their batting department. It was a collaborative effort as all of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya scalped two apiece.

India then got off to a brisk start as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hit a flurry of boundaries. Gill perished in the third over after hitting four boundaries. Rohit then took the onus upon himself and smashed 86 runs in 63 balls to put India on the brink of simple victory.

After his departure, Shreyas Iyer (53*) and KL Rahul (19*) finished the job in 30.3 overs. With three wins in a row, India have occupied the first spot in the points table.

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on the loss and said:

"We started well. We got a good partnership going. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships, but suddenly we had a collapse in the middle order, and did not finish well. Not good for us. The way we started, we wanted to target 280-290, but the collapse cost us. And the total was not good."