[Watch] Harbhajan Singh takes a catch behind the stumps playing gully cricket, Aakash Chopra provides commentary

One is used to watching Harbhajan Singh run in at the non-striker's gearing up to bowl his tricky off-spinners. But watching him behind the stumps will need some getting used to.

He shared a video of himself playing gully cricket on Thursday. He was seen taking up wicket-keeping duties briefly. And guess what? Aakash Chopra was the commentator for it.

Watch the video here:

Harbhajan Singh, keeping wickets, took a catch off an outside edge but the ball lobbed up in the air off his hands. However, he made no mistake on the second attempt, completing a juggling act.

In the background, Aakash Chopra commentated in his own style, finishing off with the phrase "Singh is king" as Harbhajan wheeled off in celebration.

Harbhajan Singh hails India's win over New Zealand

India beat New Zealand in the first T20 International (T20I) of their three-match series on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat as India won the match with five wickets to spare.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote:

"Well done team india good win @surya_14kumar @ImRo45 well played .. congratulations."

Rohit Sharma, in his first match since becoming India's T20I captain, opted to field.

Martin Guptill's stunning knock of 70(42) and Mark Chapman's 50-ball 63 helped New Zealand put up 164/6 on the scoreboard.

Rohit Sharma gave India a brilliant start, but KL Rahul fell just before the end of the powerplay.

However, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav kept India ticking until the former fell to Trent Boult on 48.

Suryakumar kept going and gave India's chase a major boost in the 16th over, hitting two boundaries off Tim Southee to add to one already scored by Pant.

However, he too was dismissed in the very next over, missing an attempted sweep as Boult hit his stumps.

This triggered some nervy moments for India, as Shreyas Iyer fell in final delivery of the penultimate over for 5(14).

Venkatesh Iyer, on international debut, hit a boundary off Daryl Mitchell with India needing six off the final over, but got out the very next delivery.

Pant, however, saw India through with a boundary off the fourth ball of the over to complete the chase.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India now lead the three-match series 1-0. The second game will be played at Ranchi tomorrow.

Edited by Diptanil Roy