[Watch] “He still owes me about 1.5 million dollars” - Ricky Ponting, Kemar Roach have a hilarious banter over old on-field battle

Australian batting legend and veteran West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach engaged in some fun banter during Day 2 of the second Test at the Gabba on Friday, January 26. The duo discussed their on-field battle during the 2009 Perth Test in which Ponting was forced to retire hurt after copping a blow from Roach during a fiery spell.

35-year-old Roach is the leader of the West Indies’ pace bowling attack. Heading into the Gabba Test, he had claimed 267 scalps in 80 matches at an average of 27.77. The Perth Test of 2009 was among the first few he had played in his career, having made his debut in the same year.

During a fun interaction on 7Cricket, Ponting and Roach went down memory and recalled their tussle during the 2009 WACA Test, albeit in a rather humorous manner.

“I’ve actually said forever, Keemo, he still owes me about 1.5 million dollars because on the back of that he got picked up in the IPL auction soon after,” Ponting said in his cheeky tone.

“Just lucky. You could have ducked a little better. I probably still owe him some money,” Roach replied in an equally witty manner.

On a serious note, Ponting admitted that the West Indian fast bowler made a big impression on the 2009 Australia tour and has gone on to become a really good pacer.

“I actually said to the boys, that was one spell there, but it was Adelaide, I thought he bowled faster in his spell down there. That was the emergence of Kemar Roach on the international scene. Since then, your career has changed dramatically, hasn’t it? [to Roach]"

Sharing his observations on the West Indies’ fast bowler’s growth as a bowler, Ponting elaborated:

“As the years have rolled on, the pace has dropped off a little bit now, where you are opening the attack and you are bowling line and length and trying to seam the ball. Early on in your career, it was just running in and bowling fast.”

Responding to the compliment, Roach commented:

“Yeah, it was exuberance and coming [up] against a very strong Aussie line-up. It’s just about expressing yourself and being young and having fun.”

The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets in Australia’s first innings of the ongoing Gabba Test as the hosts declared their first innings on 289/9, responding to West Indies’ 311.

Kemar Roach’s international career stats

Playing in his 81st Test, Roach has claimed 270 wickets at an average of 27.64, with 11 five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul.

The 35-year-old also has 125 scalps to his name in 95 ODIs and 10 in 11 T20Is.

