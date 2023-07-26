[WATCH] Heinrich Klaasen smashed 3 sixes against Rashid Khan in a 26-run over in MLC

Seattle Orcas' Heinrich Klaasen smashed three sixes and a four in a rare 26-run over against MI New York's Rashid Khan in the 2023 Major League Cricket.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter started the over with two back-to-back sixes - first off the back-foot against a slightly short ball, followed by a front-footed hoick over mid-wicket.

He then took a double as Rashid bowled the next two deliveries short as well, allowing Klaasen to hit a boundary and a third six off them.

Here's a video of the three sixes:

Heinrich Klaasen BLASTS 3 SIXES against Rashid Khan!



Heinrich Klaasen BLASTS 3 SIXES against Rashid Khan!

Klaasen showed his ability to briskly read the bowlers' lengths for a few more overs as the Orcas chased down MI's 195-run target with four balls to spare on the backs of the first century in MLC. Klaasen's unbeaten 110 (44) included nine fours and seven sixes as his team clinched their fourth win from five matches.

This was the fourth-highest number of runs Rashid has conceded and only the seventh 20-plus runs in an over in T20s.

"I pride myself on not getting out in the middle overs" - Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen's knock wasn't as free-flowing throughout, and he admitted the same after the match.

"I knew it was going to be difficult," Klaasen said. "I couldn't find my swing at the start. My formula is to go after the bowlers but it wasn't easy as they have a phenomenal bowling attack. I found my confidence after taking on Rashid but then struggled to find my swing again."

"Trent Boult's last over (18th over, where he took three wickets) ogot me nervous but luckily we crossed the finish line. I pride myself on not getting out in the middle overs and tried to keep a strike at 140-150 and I made sure that we don't fall behind the asking rate," he added.

The Orcas finished the group stage on the top of the table and will now take on Texas Super Kings in the first qualifier on Thursday.