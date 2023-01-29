[Watch] Incredible scenes as Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian team registered a comprehensive victory against England in the final match and went on to win the maiden ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

It was a one-sided contest throughout, as the Indian women's under-19 team asserted complete dominance over their opponents from ball one.

They skittled England for just 68 in the first innings after Shafali Verma won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The subcontinental side then chased down the paltry target of 69 in 14 overs and managed to create history as the inaugural winners of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

All the Indian players ran into the ground as soon as Soumya Tiwari hit the winning runs and celebrated the monumental victory jubilantly.

You can catch a glimpse of the celebrations in the video below:

"Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team"- India captain Shafali Verma after winning the Under-19 Women's World Cup

Shafali Verma expressed gratitude for the opportunity after emerging victorious in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

She heaped praise on her teammates for performing consistently throughout the tournament and supporting each other well.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shafali reflected on the triumphant campaign and said:

"The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us everyday. The players have been backing me a lot."

She continued:

"Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She [Shweta Sehrawat] has been excellent. Not just her the others have been really incredible as well. "

Opening batter Shweta Sehrawat was the leading run scorer of the tournament as she scored 297 runs across seven games at an astonishing average of 99, including three half-centuries. She could be a huge prospect for the senior side in the years to come.

