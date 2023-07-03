[Watch] Ishan Kishan turns cameraman to give a glimpse of Team India players' beach volleyball session in Barbados

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan took hold of the camera to give everyone a glimpse of Team India playing beach volleyball in Barbados. Kishan and many other Indian players have already reached the West Indies to start preparing for the upcoming multi-format series against the Caribbean side.

Team India's tour of the West Indies comprises two Tests, three ODIs and three T20I matches between July 12 and August 13. The series will commence on July 12 with the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The Indian players engaged in a fun team bonding session by playing beach volleyball in Barbados. BCCI gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle.

Several players like Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and others can be seen having fun at the beach. The post was captioned:

"𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻! Ishan Kishan takes over the camera to shoot #TeamIndia's beach volleyball session in Barbados. How did Ishan - the cameraman - do behind the lens #WIvIND | @ishankishan51"

You can watch the video below:

The complete schedule of Team India's tour of West Indies 2023 (All timings in IST)

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 pm)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 pm)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 pm)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 pm)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 pm)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 pm)

