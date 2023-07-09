[Watch] “It’s always fun” – Yuzvendra Chahal spotted playing golf with Vani Kapoor ahead of IND vs WI series

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been spending quality time away from cricket after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 32-year-old, who loves playing different types of sports, was recently spotted playing golf with Vani Kapoor, one of the leading golfers in the country. This came days after Chahal, a proven champion, tried his hand at chess, playing for SG Alpine Warriors at the Global Chess League.

In a clip shared by Vani Kapoor on Instagram, Chahal can be seen playing golf. The former captioned the post:

“It’s always fun and learning to play with @yuzi_chahal23! Thank you for inspiring a million of us! Love the fact that you are always yourself both on and off the field! Extremely humble and Fun!”

On the professional front, Chahal scalped 21 wickets in just 14 T20s for his franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) at an economy rate of 8.18 in IPL 2023. RR, though, failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav - who will play for India in the playing XI?

Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in the Team India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI and five-game T20I series against West Indies, which will kick start on July 27.

It’s worth noting that the Indian think tank might play a lone specialist spinner in the pace-friendly conditions of the West Indies. This is because Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are also known for their batting prowess.

The leg spinner will have a point to prove in the 50-over format ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. He has scalped just three wickets in his last three ODIs.

Chahal, though, had scalped seven wickets in three ODIs during India’s tour of the West Indies last year.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 15 wickets in eight ODIs at an economy rate of 5.42 for the Men in Blue in 2023 so far. The left-arm bowler was the first-choice spinner for Team India during the three-match ODI series against Australia at home earlier this year.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanjay Manjrekar prefers Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal for the 2023 World Cup. (Espncricinfo). Sanjay Manjrekar prefers Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal for the 2023 World Cup. (Espncricinfo). https://t.co/zbsgqGI6eb

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

