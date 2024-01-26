[Watch] Kevin Sinclair celebrates with a cartwheel after dismissing Usman Khawaja on day 2 of AUS vs WI 2nd Test

West Indies all-rounder Kevin Sinclair brought out a unique celebration on day two of his side's ongoing Test in Brisbane after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja with his off-spin. He celebrated with a clean cartwheel after breaking a big partnership and pulling his side back into the game.

The dismissal came in the 48th over of the innings when Australia were seemingly running away with the game. Khawaja started Sinclair's over with a boundary. However, a full ball outside off prompted a drive from the left-hander and he edged it to first slip where Alick Athanaze took a comfortable catch. The dismissal broke the 81-run stand between Khawaja and Pat Cummins, with the former departing for 75.

Earlier, Kemar Roach breathed fire with the new ball, dismissing Steve Smith, Cameron Green, and Travis Head to leave Australia reeling at 24-4 by the dinner break. Mitchell Marsh also perished after a brief burst but the partnership of 96 between Khawaja and Alex Carey restored parity.

Australia eventually declared their first innings at 289/9, handing the visitors a 22-run lead.

Kevin Sinclair's handy half-century propelled West Indies to a competitive total in the first innings

Kevin Sinclair. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Sinclair, who was making his Test debut, had also earlier contributed a half-century with the bat as it pushed the visitors past 300. The Caribbeans had slumped to 64-5 after electing to bat first, but the century partnership between Kavem Hodge and Joshua da Silva brought them back into the contest. They eventually scored 311.

Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets, while Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood took two each. The home side won the first Test at the Adelaide Oval by 10 wickets and lead the series. They are also at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App