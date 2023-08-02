[Watch] KL Rahul does intense batting practice and wicket-keeping drills in net sessions on comeback trail 

Team India batter KL Rahul is currently sweating it out in the nets, working hard to make a comeback after a lengthy injury-forced break from international cricket.

Rahul has been out of action since early May this year after suffering an unfortunate thigh injury during IPL 2023. He copped a blow during the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 31-year-old underwent surgery later that month and is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Before his injury, KL Rahul was a key member of India's ODI side, performing consistently in the middle order. He also rescued the Indian side from collapses on multiple occasions while batting at No.5.

Fans and Indian team management have been waiting eagerly for his return to the ODI side, given the importance of his presence in India's middle order for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

In a welcoming development, KL Rahul recently resumed batting and wicketkeeping practice, indicating that he might be returning to action soon. He took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of his practice sessions in the nets by sharing a reel.

You can watch Rahul's practice video below:

"If he gets fit, I think he will straightaway walk into the side"- Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul's comeback ahead of ODI World Cup

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently opined that KL Rahul is a vital player for Men in Blue in the ODI format. Jaffer shed light on his contributions to the team over the past few years and stated that he would probably walk into the playing XI after regaining fitness.

During a discussion on JioCinema on Rahul, Wasim Jaffer said:

"He is a very important player for this team. He has been in excellent form, especially in the ODI format in the last one or two years. He is a wicketkeeper and can bat both up and down the order but he has performed exceptionally well at No. 5. So if he gets fit, I think he will straightaway walk into the side."

