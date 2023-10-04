[Watch] "Mujhe mat pucho" - When Virat Kohli hilariously requested not to ask him for tickets during 2019 World Cup

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli doesn't like distractions during a major tournament like a World Cup and has been pretty vocal about how tough it gets for players to arrange passes for their friends and family.

After Kohli posted a story on his Instagram on Wednesday, an old video of him in a press conference during the 2019 World Cup has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kohli is seen explaining how he dodges questions about the availability of World Cup tickets from his friends.

Here's what Kohli says in the video:

"When you leave for a tournament like this, you should inform (the people) beforehand. My friends also asked me, 'Can we come?' I said, 'Mujhe mat pucho (Don't ask me (for tickets)). If you want to come, you can come or else everyone has a good TV at home. Sit back and enjoy the game' (laughs).

"Once you start to organize the passes, there's just no end to it. We get a set number of tickets. So if our family is coming then we have to accommodate them too. I prefer not many people asking me for passes."

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to explain their side

Virat Kohli has requested his friends and closed ones to not disturb him by asking for tickets during the 2023 World Cup. Here's what he wrote in his Instagram story:

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls 😁"

Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also posted a story on her Instagram handle, requesting people to understand their situation. She wrote:

"👌😂and let me just add ... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding 🙏🫶🏼☺️"

Team India have touched down in Chennai for the 2023 World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday, October 8.