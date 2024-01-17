[Watch] Pat Cummins cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite with a brilliant delivery in 1st AUS vs WI Test 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had a massive say in the proceedings during the opening session of the home series against West Indies after claiming two wickets, one of which was the crucial scalp of opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite. The Windies skipper was clean bowled by his opposition counterpart for just 13 runs off 45 deliveries on Day 1 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, January 17.

The visitors were put to bat first by Pat Cummins, and the reigning World Test Champions dominated the proceedings from the word go. Cameron Green took a stellar catch at gully to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the tenth over of the innings to set the tempo for the hosts.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie were in a testing battle against the new ball-pace trio, but the former perished in the 14th over. Cummins bowled a delivery right on the line of the off stump, and the opening batter ended up playing inside the line, for the ball to go past him and hit the top of the stump to send him packing. Have a look at the marvelous delivery right here:

Cummins bowled a brilliant spell in the first session of the series opener against the West Indies. He finished with two wickets in six overs, that included two maidens as well.

West Indies score 64-3 in the first session of Day 1 against Australia after Cummins' double strike

The Men Kraigg Brathwaite-led side attempted a rebuild with two youngsters - Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze, out in the middle. The pair warded off the bowlers for a bit, but Athanaze was eventually dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the dying stages of the session.

After the opening session, West Indies were placed at 64-3, with Kirk McKenzie and debutant Kavem Hodge sharing the crease.

The Men in Maroon had recorded a loss by 419 runs during their last visit to the Adelaide Oval in late 2022. They will be hoping to avoid a potential repeat of that infamous result but will have to post a commanding total in the first innings, to begin with.

