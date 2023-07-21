[Watch] Rohit Sharma loses his off-stump to Jomel Warrican 20 runs short of his 2nd consecutive 100 against West Indies

Rohit Sharma fell 20 runs short of his second consecutive overseas Test hundred earlier today in Trinidad. In the second game of the series against the West Indies, Sharma lost his off stump to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican while batting on 80.

Sharma opened the inning with Yashasvi Jaiswal and stitched up another big partnership. The new Indian opening pair added 139 runs for the first wicket before Jason Holder picked up Jaiswal's wicket in the 32nd over.

Captain Rohit Sharma remained in the middle until the 39th over. He was batting on 80 runs off 142 balls when he could not pick up a delivery from Jomel Warrican and lost his off stump. The home side was ecstatic after picking up the prized wicket of Sharma.

Warrican gave some flight to the delivery as Rohit attempted to push the ball off the front foot, but the ball turned a bit from the middle to the off stump line.

The delivery beat the outside edge of Rohit's bat and rattled his stumps. Sharma was not happy with himself as he walked back to the dressing room after a 124-ball 80.

Rohit Sharma was not the only Indian batter to lose his wicket in the 2nd session of Day 1 in Trinidad

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Queen's Park Oval. The decision seemed to have backfired as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 121 runs without losing their wickets at lunch break.

The home team fought back in the second session and dismissed four Indian batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to lose his wicket, followed by Shubman Gill, who failed to score big again at number three.

Sharma was the third batter to depart to the dressing room, while vice captain Ajinkya Rahane lost his stumps to Shannon Gabriel on the final ball of the second session.

The West Indies reduced India to 182/4 at tea break. It will be interesting to see if they can bowl them out in the third session.