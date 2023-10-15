Team India captain Rohit Sharma showed his biceps to on-field umpire Marias Erasmus after hitting a couple of sixes during the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

India won the match in a clinical fashion by beating Pakistan by seven wickets in front of more than one lakh spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jasprti Bumrah received the Player of the Match award for his two-wicket economical spell in the first innings.

Rohit led the way with the bat for the hosts by smashing a match-winning 86 (63). An interesting incident transpired during the second innings when he was batting. After he hit a big six and reached the non-striker's end, he was seen showing his bicep muscles to the umpire Maris Erasmus.

After the match, Rohit revealed that the umpire asked him how he was hitting such big sixes and if it was due to a big bat. He said:

"The umpire asked me, how am I hitting such big and effortless sixes. Is it because of the bat? I told him it's not my bat, it's my power (laughs)."

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"It was incredible to watch Rohit Sharma bat" - Robin Uthappa after India's win vs Pakistan

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa heaped praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma after his scintillating knock against Pakistan. He opined that it was an easy victory for India as they dominated their opponents in all facets of the game.

Reviewing the match, Uthappa told India Today:

"I'd say it was a walk in the park. It was an easy win for India. Just the way Rohit and Shubman started the innings for India, they just dictated terms. It was incredible to watch Rohit Sharma bat. He is such a difficult player to stop when he is in good form and it was just the kind of start that India wanted."

