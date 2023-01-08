WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan screams furiously at umpire in BPL 2023

Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed vocal disapproval of the umpire's decision during the fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers on Saturday (January 7) in Dhaka.

In the 16th over of the match, the leg umpire failed to spot a wide, which went well above Shakib Al Hasan. Spotting the umpire not signaling the extra, a visibly irate Shakib went on to scream at him and suggested that it was clearly a wide, gesturing with his hand.

Umpire did not pay much heed to his angry response and did not change the decision. Shakib then frustratingly walked back to the crease to face the next delivery. You can watch the incident below:

Shakib Al Hasan represented the Fortune Barishal team in the match and top-scored for his side by hitting 67 runs in 32 balls, taking them to 194/7. The Sylhet Strikers chased down the total in 19 overs and won the match comfortably.

"The situation is very bad" - Shakib Al Hasan on market value and arrangements of BPL

Shakib Al Hasan recently dished out heavy criticism on the organizers of the Bangladesh Premier League for not improving its stature and market value in the last few years. He pointed out their shortcomings and remarked that he feels that Dhaka Premier League is better than the BPL.

Speaking to local reporters, Shakib emphasized the drawbacks that have been plaguing BPL for a long time and said:

"There is no market for BPL because we could not create a market for it because if we could add value to it certainly this market would have been a big one. The players did not get their outfits. I saw these in your news. The situation is very bad. I think our Dhaka Premier League (DPL) maybe is better than this (BPL) because they get time to prepare the team at least."

He added:

"If I am given the responsibility of BPL's CEO, I will not take a long time to make everything right. I think it will take one or two months, maximum two months but even that won't be required. Two months is a long time."

