[Watch] Shardul Thakur haunts Tamil Nadu with the ball as well with early double strike during Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semi-final

Mumbai's Shardul Thakur once again lived up to his tag of an all-rounder as got his team off to a sensational start on Day 3, this time with the ball in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu at BKC, Mumbai.

Thakur sent back both the openers N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan in quick succession to put Tamil Nadu deeper into trouble. He made the new ball talk as an away swinger pitched on leg-stump and straightened enough to beat Jagadeesan's attempted flick towards mid-wicket. The on-field umpire adjudged the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper LBW after a loud appeal from the fielders.

In Shardul Thakur's next over, Sai Sudharsan tried to go for a cover drive on a delivery that swung into him. The ball took the inside edge of Sudharsan's bat and wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore completed a simple catch to leave Tamil Nadu reeling at 6/2.

Here's a video of the two strikes:

Tamil Nadu soon lost another big wicket in Washington Sundar for just 4 off 19 balls. He was caught behind off the bowling of Mohit Avasthi.

Tamil Nadu simply had no answers to Shardul Thakur's brilliance

Shardul Thakur is proving to be the difference between the two sides in what otherwise could have been a pretty closely contested semi-final encounter. Mumbai bundled out Tamil Nadu for just 146 in the first innings but were themselves in deep trouble at 106/7, with R Sai Kishore spinning a web.

That was when Thakur walked out to bat and decided to turn the game on its head with his whirlwind innings of 109 off just 105 balls. Tanush Kotian also contributed with a well-made 89* as Mumbai amassed 378 runs before being bowled out.

Tamil Nadu have gone into lunch on Day 3 with the score being 57/3 and still trail by a massive 175 runs.

