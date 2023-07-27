[Watch] Shubman Gill departs for just 7 as poor form continues in 1st ODI vs West Indies 

Shubman Gill's disappointing run in the West Indies tour continued on Thursday (July 27) as he failed with the bat in the 1st ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Captain Rohit Sharma demoted himself in this match as Gill opened with Ishan Kishan in the chase of a paltry 115. After a couple of low scores in the preceding Test matches on the tour, it was a great opportunity for Gill to get back among the runs in the low-pressure chase.

It was not the case, as Gill looked scratchy throughout his 16-ball stay at the crease before he edged the ball to the second slip. He scored only 7 runs before Jayden Seales dismissed him at the end of the fourth over to give West Indies their first breakthrough.

"He likes the ball coming onto the bat and wants that pace on the ball": Wasim Jaffer on Shubman Gill's recent struggles in West Indies

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer recently analyzed Shubman Gill's batting technique and decoded that he prefers pace on the ball and hitting on the rise. Jaffer opined that Gill would face trouble on slower and tacky tracks, as he cannot hit on the up on such surfaces trusting the bounce and pace. During a media interaction, Jaffer said:

"He likes the ball coming onto the bat and wants that pace on the ball and likes to hit on the rise. However, in India, you generally don’t get such pitches in red-ball cricket where you will easily be able to hit on the rise."

On the improvements Gill needs to make going forward, Jaffer added:

"I think he needs to understand and improve his game in those conditions. He will be fine in conditions where the ball comes onto the bat and we have seen that when he played in Australia."