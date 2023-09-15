[Watch] Sri Lanka steal 2 runs off final ball to knock Pakistan out and make Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to secure their spot in the final of Asia Cup 2023. They steeled two runs off the final ball to escape with a famous victory in a virtual semi-final contest.

Pakistan batted first after winning the toss and made 252/7 in 42 overs (DLS). Mohammad Rizwan (86* in 73 balls), Abdullah Shafique (52), and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) chipped in with valuable contributions for them in the batting department.

In response, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (91 in 87 balls) played a magnificent knock and set up the chase for his side. Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) lent support to him in the middle-order. Just as it looked like they were cruising along, Iftikhar Ahmed took three wickets and derailed the chase.

Things got tense in the end as Shaheen Afridi rose to the occasion and delivered two wickets for his side in the penultimate over of the match. The equation eventually came down to two runs from one ball.

Charith Asalanka (49*) displayed nerves of steel and calmly placed Zaman Khan's full-length ball into the vacant region in the leg side and ran two runs to win the game for his nation.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

Looking forward to the final: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dasun Shanaka opined that his side had the game in control for the majority of the chase, but they let it slip by losing a couple of quick wickets. He applauded Charith Asalanka for his composure in the end and gave credit to Kusal Mendis for setting up a great platform.

Reflecting on the win, Shanaka said:

"We had the game under our control but the loss of wickets, especially mine and Dhananjaya de Silva's, I think we could have stayed until the last over. Pakistan came back strongly but Charith held his nerve again. We had a discussion before going out to bat. The coaching staff spoke about the mistakes done in the India game. We gave wickets in the first ten overs and today we didn't want to do it again.

He added:

"We have learnt from our mistakes and it was a brilliant knock from Kusal Mendis. Sadeera Samarawickrama - I think they (him and Mendis) are the best players of spin in Sri Lanka. And of course Charith. It's an amazing feeling - back-to-back finals so it's special for me and the whole of Sri Lanka. I must thank the crowd for supporting us. Looking forward to the final as well."

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo.