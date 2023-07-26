[Watch] Trent Boult's eventful last-over flurry with the bat propels MI NY to massive total against SOR in MLC 2023

New Zeland left-arm pacer Trent Boult produced some late magic with the bat, scoring 20 off six deliveries to propel MI New York (MI NY) to a mammoth total of 194/8 in their 20 overs.

After being asked to bat first in the final league game of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) season, the West Indian duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard smashed ten sixes between them to set MI NY up for a grand finish to their innings.

However, wickets tumbled quickly after the duo were separated before Boult's explosive finish. The veteran pacer took to Australian medium-pacer AJ Tye, smashing him for 19 off the final five balls of the innings.

The 34-year-old launched a six straight down the ground onto the roof off a slower delivery followed by another maximum over deep extra-cover. Boult also had a couple of fortunate moments when he inside-edged a delivery past his stumps for a boundary off the next delivery.

The already eventful final over was capped off with Boult getting dropped in the penultimate delivery before a last-ball single to finish the innings.

Here is a highlight video of Boult's heroics with the bat in the final over:

Considering that MI NY only had to avoid a heavy defeat to qualify for the playoffs, Boult's cameo almost all but sealed their berth into the final four.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for MI NY with 68 at a strike rate of 200, while skipper Pollard smashed 34 off 18 deliveries in a rousing batting display.

MI NY fall short despite Trent Boult's magical bowling Display

Following his incredible cameo with the bat, Trent Boult put on a show with the ball in MI NY's defense of 194. Following a quiet first spell, the Kiwi speedster picked up four wickets in his final two overs to almost pull off a miraculous win for his side.

Boult picked up his first wicket in the 13th over to push the equation to 71 needed off 42 balls for the Orcas. However, a brutal knock by Heinrich Klaasen reduced the required rate to less than seven runs per over for the final three overs.

He then took centerstage as he picked up three wickets in four legal deliveries of the 18th over to breathe life back into the game. He conceded only three runs off the over to finish an outstanding spell of 4/31 and push the required runs to 17 off the final two overs.

Despite Boult's heroics, Klaasen was in no mood to let the game slip away as he smashed a scintillating 110* off 44 balls, including a six to seal the deal with four balls to spare.

Nevertheless, Boult finished the group stages of the competition as the leading wicket-taker, with 11 wickets in five innings at an average of 13.63.

Unfortunately, defeat for MI NY meant they missed an opportunity to finish in the top two and will have to win three consecutive games in the playoffs to lift the trophy.

The MLC playoffs begin after a day's break, with the MI NY taking on Washington Freedom in the eliminator in Dallas on Thursday, July 27.