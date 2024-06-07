[Watch] USA captain Monank Patel smacks Shaheen Afridi for 4 & 6 to reach 50 in T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

United States of America (USA) captain Monank Patel led from the front against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (June 6). The right-hander smashed 50 runs off 38 balls, with the help of a six and seven boundaries.

During his knock, Patel smashed a four and six against Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi to reach his half-century in the 13th over. The right-hander first smashed a boundary towards the mid-off boundary before hitting a six over the bowler’s head to get to his fifty in style.

Monank Patel shared a 68-run partnership with Andries Gous for the second wicket to keep USA alive in the chase. The 31-year-old was eventually caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Mohammad Amir in the 15th over. The Gujarat-born player had recently scored 42 off 38 as the USA registered a T20I series win against Bangladesh.

Monank Patel’s efforts help USA take T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan into a Super Over

A fighting knock from Monank Patel helped the USA take the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan into a Super Over.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 159/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam starred with the bat, scoring 44 runs off 43 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries. Shadab Khan scored 40 off 25 deliveries, hitting three maximums and one boundary. Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed provided the late blitz, scoring 23* (16) and 18 (14), respectively.

Nosthush Kenjige was the leading wicket-taker for the USA, returning with figures of 3/30, while Saurabh Netravalkar bagged two wickets. Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh also scalped one each.

In response, USA managed 159/3 as Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar scored 14 runs off the last over by Haris Rauf. The duo stayed unbeaten on 36 off 26 and run-a-ball 14, respectively. Andries Gous also chipped in with 35 off 26 deliveries.

Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf bagged one wicket apiece for Pakistan.

Click here for USA vs PAK T20 World Cup full scorecard.

