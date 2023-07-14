[Watch] Virat Kohli gets pumped up after his first boundary off 81st delivery in 1st IND vs WI opening Test

Virat Kohli was pumped up after scoring his first boundary off the 81st delivery he faced on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday, July 13.

The right-handed batter smashed a flawless shot towards the extra cover for his first boundary after spending quality time at the crease.

The incident took place during the 109th over of India’s first innings when Jomel Warrican bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump. It was a juicy delivery, and Kohli drove it through extra cover, where he found the gap for his first boundary of the game.

The former India captain celebrated, perhaps partly in jest, after finally being able to break the shackles. The 34-year-old finished the day unbeaten on 36 runs off 96 deliveries, including a solitary boundary.

Sharing the video, Fancode wrote on Twitter:

“Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball.”

Watch the clip below:

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball.

West Indies always bring out the best of Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born cricketer has so far amassed 822 runs in 14 Tests against WI, including two centuries, barring the ongoing Test. Overall, he has hit 11 centuries across formats against WI.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal steady India after back-to-back wickets

Virat Kohli and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied India’s innings by sharing an unbeaten 72-run partnership. That came after two back-to-back wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (6). The visitors lost two quick wickets for just 11 runs following a 239-run record partnership between Rohit and Jaiswal for the opening wicket.

Rohit led from the front, scoring 103 runs off 221 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 runs off 350 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 312/2, leading by 162 runs.

BCCI @BCCI



A solid show with the bat from



* for

for Captain

* for



We will be back for Day 3 action tomorrow



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-1STTEST… That's Stumps on Day 2 of the opening #WIvIND Test!A solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia * for @ybj_19 for Captain @ImRo45 * for @virat We will be back for Day 3 action tomorrowScorecard That's Stumps on Day 2 of the opening #WIvIND Test! A solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia! 💪 💪1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣* for @ybj_19 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ for Captain @ImRo45 3️⃣6️⃣* for @viratWe will be back for Day 3 action tomorrow 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-1STTEST… https://t.co/oBJJBJwSzm

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican and Alick Athanaze scalped one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the first innings, the hosts were bundled out for 150 in 64.3 overs, courtesy of a fifer from Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj took one apiece.

