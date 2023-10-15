Team India stalwart Virat Kohli interacted with his wife Anushka Sharma from the field through gestures after the conclusion of the match against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It turned out to be a mismatch as India registered a one-sided clinical seven-wicket win against their arch-rivals in front of more than one lakh fans.

A fan from the stadium shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of Kohli's activities after the match. In it, he can be seen gesturing to Anushka through his hands and giving a heart-warming smile. She was watching the match from the stands along with the other spouses of Indian cricketers.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"The way he runs in the field and the energy that he has, he biologically looks like 25"- S. Sreesanth on Virat Kohli

Former Indian pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his stern fitness regimen and opined that he can play for India until he is 40 years old for the same reason. He also felt that Kohli has another World Cup left in him.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth said:

"He (Kohli) looks 25 yaar. The way he runs in the field and the energy that he has, he biologically looks like 25. He will play a lot more and while people question whether this will be Kohli's last World Cup, I feel he can still continue playing. If Dhoni bhai can play in the IPL till 42 almost then Kohli also can play for India till 40 years of age. He has the fitness for it too."

He also backed Rohit Sharma to play another World Cup for India along with Kohli. Sreesanth added:

"I feel both Rohit and Virat can play another World Cup. Virat can play rather easily, but Rohit, if he works on his fitness, he can do it too. He will surely keep performing. When you have such players, there's a saying called 'saat khoon maaf (laughs)'."

Do you agree with Sreesanth's views above? Let us know in the comments section.