[Watch] Virat Kohli himself invites a fan to take a picture with him

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is one of the most popular sportspersons in the world. He enjoys an immense fan following in India as his ardent fans worship him and often try hard for a picture when they spot him.

A similar incident transpired recently when Virat Kohli was out in Mumbai. A fan approached him and asked for a picture from some distance. The ace cricketer personally called up the fan and took a picture with him.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli is currently on a mini break from cricket and spending quality time with his family at home. He was part of the India side which faced West Indies last month in the Test and ODI series. In the two Test matches, Kohli scored 197 runs at an average of 98.50, including a century and a half-century.

Kohli was mostly a spectator in the three-match ODI series as team management wanted to give game time to inexperienced players. The veteran batter returned home after the series as selectors did not pick him for the five-match T20I series that followed the ODIs.

"You've got to evolve with the game": Ravi Shastri's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of ODI World Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently urged Virat Kohli to be flexible to evolve his game and approach as per the conditions and team's needs. During a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri said:

"You've got to evolve with the game, no matter how big a player you are, and the same applies to Kohli. You watch around the world, you look at players like Joe Root, Steve Smith, or, for that matter, Kane Williamson, or Kohli himself in certain stages in his career.

Shastri continued:

"You've got to evolve and move with the times because there are innovations out there. There are players who want to up the ante. There is a different template in place at the moment. You have to evolve all the time, and not just Kohli, but every batsman in that lineup."

Virat Kohli will return to action when India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.