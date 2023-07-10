[Watch] Virat Kohli makes fans' day in Dominica with autographs and pictures

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs and clicking pictures with some young fans ahead of the first Test against the West Indies to be played at Dominica from Wednesday, July 12.

In a video posted by BCCI, fans were also seen expressing their emotions about having got to spend time with Kohli and also click pictures with him. They showed the autographed caps and balls that they would probably keep as a souvenir.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli only active Indian player to have played a Test in Dominica

Dominica hasn't hosted a Test match since 2017 and that speaks volumes about how rarely do the West Indies play at the venue. Virat Kohli himself was part of the Indian XI that last played a Test in Dominica way back in 2011.

Head coach Rahul Dravid was also a part of that team and Kohli posted a photo with the former Indian legend ahead of the first Test, recalling memories from what was the latter's first assignment as a Test batter.

Here's what Kohli captioned the post:

"The only two guys part of the last Test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful. 🙌"

As Team India get into a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the focus could likely be on the performances of the senior players. The debacle in the WTC final against Australia have prompted fans to call for transition in the Indian team moving forward.

While the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been left out, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other senior players might have their performances looked at with a magnifying lens. With every point crucial in the WTC cycle, India would want to dominate and make it a clean sweep in the Caribbean.

