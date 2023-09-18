Stuart Binny holds the record for best ODI figures for an Indian bowler. He broke Anil Kumble's record of 6/12 in 2014 in a match against Bangladesh with an exceptional spell of 4.4-2-4-6.

Mohammed Siraj came close to breaking his record in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday but failed to better Binny's sensational efforts. Siraj's 6/21 ended up as the fourth-best ODI figure for an Indian bowler behind Binny, Kumble, and Jasprit Bumrah (6/19).

After Siraj's match-winning spell in the Asia Cup final, Stuart Binny has been trending on social media platforms. Fans have been reminiscing about his bowling performance against Bangladesh.

He achieved the special feat in the second ODI of the three-match series during India's tour of Bangladesh in 2014. India batted first in the contest and got bundled out for 105 in 25.3 overs. Debutant Taskin Ahmed picked up a five-wicket haul to rattle the Indian batting line-up on a tricky pitch.

Stuart Binny then returned the favor with a scintillating bowling spell to skittle out Bangladesh for a paltry 58 in just 17.4 overs. The host batters looked clueless against him and completely surrendered without a fight. Binny picked up six wickets while conceding just four runs to win the match for India.

Plan was to come out hard, wicket was doing a bit: Stuart Binny after his match-winning spell

Reflecting on his performance after that game, Stuart Binny revealed that the plan was to come out all guns blazing and bowl in good areas.

"Plan was to come out hard, wicket was doing a bit, we just wanted to put pressure on them by not bowling boundary balls. We started believing as soon as we got a couple of wickets. At the break, we just spoke of bowling in good areas and coming hard at them," Binny stated.

"I'd love to bowl on this wicket every day. I think you wait for an opportunity when you're on top and you try to take it as far as you can. I got that opportunity today and made the most of it," he added.

